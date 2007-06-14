14.6.07

Louis Michel ou l'arrogance faite gastéropode

Suis-je le seul à trouver hallucinante l'attitude du consul honoraire de Cuba à Jodoigne ? Vous en connaissez beaucoup vous, des commissaires européens qui prennent congé pendant un mois pour s'occuper d'élections nationales - et cela alors qu'il est Commissaire au développement et que pendant son congé se tenait le conseil de l'UE et des pays de l'ACP ? Et ce n'est pas fini, maintenant qu'il a du reprendre ces fonctions qui l'intéressent tant et pour lesquelles le contribuable le paie grassement, il nous assure modestement au JT de la Retebeuf qu'il est l'homme de la situation et qu'il quittera volontiers la Commission si "le pays a besoin de lui". J'ai une suggestion à faire à Gros Lou : qu'il fasse ce pour quoi il est payé d'abord, et ensuite on verra si on a "besoin de lui".

