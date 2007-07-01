2.8.08

Wat walsch is, valsch is

Je trouble le sommeil de Chacun pour soi afin de signaler aux passants que j'ai réactivé mon blog Wat Walsch is, valsch is. J'y écrirai surtout en français, mais pondrai à l'occasion l'un ou l'autre articulet en néerlandais lorsqu'il m'en prendra la fantaisie. Les curieux sont les bienvenus.

posté par melodius à 08:200 commentaire(s)

